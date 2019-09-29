Tt International Upped Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Position by $21.56 Million as Share Price Rose; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Valuation Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Decreased by $305,000 Its Stake

Tt International increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.49 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 8.87 million shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 12/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Brazil’s Petrobras to consider LPG unit sale, IPO; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS CONCLUSION; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS COULD BE NEG AFFECTED BY LOWER INDEPENDENCE: MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.7478 FROM BRL1.7342; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT DIDN’T REQUEST CHANGE IN PETROBRAS POLICY: GUARDIA; 22/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PARENTE SAYS GOV’T IS CONCERNED WITH FUEL PRICES; 15/05/2018 – PETROBRAS: NO DEFINITION ON TRANSFER OF RIGHTS SO FAR; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS FULFILLING ITS BUSINESS PLAN ANOUNCED IN 2016: CEO; 07/03/2018 – Ex-Petrobras CEO Bendine convicted of corruption in Brazil; 25/05/2018 – Brazil truckers maintain blockades, cripple key economic sectors

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 351,170 shares traded or 9.01% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2019: VRNS, MIME, SHOP, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varonis: Still A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Varonis Bets on Subscriptions to Drive Long-Term Growth – The Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2019: IPGP,RAMP,MIME,VRNS – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 EPS, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaia Inc New by 50,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.08% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 429,601 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 2.08M shares. Hudson Bay Lp has 0.14% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 96,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc holds 30,184 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Laurion Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,600 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Glenmede Na accumulated 2 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,211 shares or 0% of the stock. Bailard Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 9,050 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Anthem, and Petroleo Brasileiro Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crude Oil Trade: Brazilian Shipments Increase As Fundamentals Remain Positive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Petrobras: Back From The Depths – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. â€“ Petrobras (PBR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexinfintech Hldgs Ltd by 1.06M shares to 5.37 million shares, valued at $59.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 49,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.