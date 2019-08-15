Tt International Upped Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $768,456; Beaconlight Capital Has Increased Fuller H B Co (FUL) Position by $4.25 Million

Tt International increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 122,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 115,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.88. About 19.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 207,214 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Regions Fin Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 158 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 46,572 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,988 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 17,454 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 229,931 shares. 30,636 are held by Ghp Advsrs. Moreover, Penn Capital Management has 0.25% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Ls Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0% or 1,527 shares. 11,592 are owned by Country Club Tru Com Na. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 1 shares. Glenmede Na reported 195 shares stake.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 131,800 shares to 47,250 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 633,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42,057 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,884 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.