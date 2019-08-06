Tt International Upped Its Position in Baidu (BIDU) as Market Value Declined; Hl Financial Services Decreased Its Discover Financial (DFS) Stake by $545,919; Shares Rose

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial (DFS) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 7,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 46,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 53,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 1.10M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION

Tt International increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 54,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 791,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.44 million, up from 736,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 3.70 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 557,490 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,747 shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why It Matters That Waymo Just Passed 10 Billion Simulated Autonomous Miles – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “July 26th Options Now Available For Baidu – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ford’s Sales in China Fell Again, But It’s Not All Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Stock News: Shares of Pinterest and Baidu Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.12M for 9.10 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Etf (IWO) by 6,631 shares to 15,708 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Voting by 3,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineerng Group (NYSE:JEC).