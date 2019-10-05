Tt International Trimmed Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding as Shares Rose; Innospec (IOSP) Stock Value Rose While Champlain Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Stake

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc. (IOSP) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 149,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 778,035 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.99 million, down from 927,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 39,296 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C

Tt International decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 3,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 15,146 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, down from 18,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $548.84. About 352,970 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (NYSE:RBA) by 118,945 shares to 5.76M shares, valued at $191.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 7,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $594.51 million for 21.21 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.