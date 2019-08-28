Tt International Trimmed Its Global Pmts (GPN) Stake as Share Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Ibm Retirement Fund

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 4.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns

Tt International decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 7,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 20,453 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 28,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $163.34. About 1.46M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1,535 shares stake. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 200 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 603 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 24,960 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 0.02% or 274,020 shares. National Pension Ser reported 190,165 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 1,558 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 13,200 shares. Peoples Financial has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 3,477 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 0.04% stake. Michigan-based Ww Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Co Of Vermont owns 59 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.89 million shares to 4.87M shares, valued at $55.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).