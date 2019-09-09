Tt International Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Has Lifted by $20.84 Million as Share Price Rose; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lifted Its National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Position by $1.22 Million as Share Value Rose

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 53,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 502,495 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 449,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 96,904 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c

Tt International increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.87 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75 million, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 3.26 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank board awaits RBI signal before deciding Chanda Kochhar’s future – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED ON LOAN TO VIDEOCON; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 13,498 shares to 89,751 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 13,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,392 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 168,392 shares to 665,746 shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 15,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,322 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).