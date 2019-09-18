Tt International Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $95.04 Million; Opus Bank (OPB) Shorts Raised By 0.64%

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) had an increase of 0.64% in short interest. OPB’s SI was 552,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.64% from 549,100 shares previously. With 133,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)’s short sellers to cover OPB’s short positions. The SI to Opus Bank’s float is 1.9%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 12,877 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank 1Q EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – Opus Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 28/05/2018 – OPUS TO REDEEM ITS SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE BONDS, 2013/2018, IN ADVANCE OF THE FINAL MATURITY DATE; 05/03/2018 – Opus One Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term; 22/04/2018 – DJ Opus Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPB); 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus acquires two vehicle inspection companies in Argentina

Tt International increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 35.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tt International acquired 477,565 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Tt International holds 1.82 million shares with $362.96 million value, up from 1.34M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $466.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $179.08. About 3.19 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company has market cap of $800.79 million. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 38.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition.

Tt International decreased Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) stake by 250,000 shares to 50,215 valued at $363,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 11,993 shares and now owns 39,399 shares. Loma Negra Corp was reduced too.