Tt International Position In Progressive Ohio (PGR) Was Increased; As Agco (AGCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 53.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 201,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 176,212 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67 million, down from 377,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 302,028 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M

Tt International increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 22,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 146,768 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.73 million, up from 124,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AGCO Announces Management Changes – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AGCO Appoints Sondra Barbour to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AGCO Corp Rides on Margin Expansion & Strategic Investments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Alpha Windward Lc holds 6,840 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.08% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 27,986 shares. 9,886 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 176,212 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 98,737 shares. Tompkins Finance has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 30,862 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gru Ltd Llc invested 2.58% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Numerixs Inv Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 300 shares stake. Parkside Bancorp And Tru owns 32 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 12,736 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd stated it has 100 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 6.08M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,669 shares to 750,278 shares, valued at $157.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 167,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,482 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.36M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Corp by 797,575 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $36.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,146 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.