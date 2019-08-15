Tt International Maintains Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB); Nadler Financial Group Stake in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $423,549 as Share Value Rose

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 21.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019

Tt International increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 869.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 102,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 114,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, up from 11,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $109.42. About 291,051 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tompkins Financial Corp has 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Destination Wealth Management owns 273,298 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 1.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investment House accumulated 263,788 shares or 5.42% of the stock. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Co holds 2.66% or 96,109 shares. 105,661 were reported by Greystone Managed Invs. Moreover, Willis Invest Counsel has 1.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,600 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 1.13 million shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Oak Associates Oh owns 186,891 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. 751 are owned by Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Co. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has 0.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,257 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 1,580 shares. Adage Prns Gru Ltd Liability owns 5.40M shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Welch Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc Ny reported 1,115 shares.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Corp by 1.98M shares to 3.94M shares, valued at $43.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 13,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,751 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.