Tt International Lowered Stake in Qep Res (QEP) as Share Value Declined; Lionstone Capital Management Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Raised by $1.30 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $112.33. About 1.54 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50

Tt International decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 83.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 300,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 22.18% or $0.905 during the last trading session, reaching $4.985. About 14.77M shares traded or 132.46% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 13.85 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,468 shares to 32,898 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 29,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $52,500 was made by TRICE DAVID A on Friday, August 30. On Friday, August 9 WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Hightower Ltd has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Ls Investment Advisors Lc owns 29,607 shares. Shell Asset Company owns 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 26,630 shares. Whittier Tru has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 41,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 70,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Omers Administration reported 0.04% stake. 310,625 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 14,100 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 25,000 shares. Encompass Cap Advsrs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 1.57M shares. 50,000 were reported by Rbf Cap Limited Liability Com. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.05% or 17.77 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

