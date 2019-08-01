Tt International Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $768,456; Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 527,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.90 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 4.31 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank

Tt International increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 6,568 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 122,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41M, up from 115,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.41. About 16.32 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.49 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 89,500 shares to 437,056 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyCorp declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: KeyCorp, CF Industries and General Electric – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “KeyBank addresses fraud incident, interest rates in call with investors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 reflects loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.