Tt International Lifted By $7.84 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS (HMNY) Sellers Increased By 6.99% Their Shorts

Tt International increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 210.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tt International acquired 70,641 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Tt International holds 104,228 shares with $11.58M value, up from 33,587 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 3.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC (OTCMKTS:HMNY) had an increase of 6.99% in short interest. HMNY’s SI was 341,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.99% from 319,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 10.00% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0018. About 9.60M shares traded or 11.11% up from the average. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) has declined 99.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 99.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNY News: 15/05/2018 – MoviePass Ventures to World Premiere John Travolta’s `Gotti’ at Cannes Film Festival; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MoviePass Ventures to World Premiere John Travolta’s ‘Gotti’ at Cannes Film Festival; 27/04/2018 – 1. Certain troubled stocks have recently been violently squeezing just after the publication of a short report. Reports were often a) well researched b) well documented and/or made aggressive cases for c) terminal fundamentals or outright fraud. $LFIN, $WINS, $HMNY and others; 20/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- MOVIEPASS AGREED TO ISSUE TO HELIOS, BASED ON AGREED $295.525 MLN PRE-MONEY VALUATION OF MOVIEPASS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS -MAY USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO UP CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS OR TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS OF MOVIEPASS AND MOVIEPASS VENTURES; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC – HMNY ACQUIRED MOVIEFONE, AN ENTERTAINMENT SERVICE OWNED BY OATH INC; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC – OATH WILL CONTINUE TO SELL MOVIEFONE’S DIGITAL AD INVENTORY AND HAS TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS; 09/05/2018 – MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics disclosed Tuesday that it estimated its average cash deficit was about $21.7 million a month for the seven months through April. That’s a total deficit of $151.9 million; 08/05/2018 – HELIOS – AS OF APRIL 30, HAD ABOUT $15.5 MLN IN AVAILABLE CASH & ABOUT $27.9 MLN ON DEPOSIT WITH MERCHANT PROCESSORS FOR ABOUT $43.4 MLN- SEC FILING

More notable recent Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Helios And Matheson Buys Additional Survival Time In Exchange For One Billion Potential Common Shares – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Helios And Matheson: Another Reverse Split Coming Up – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MoviePass to become independent company – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “MoviePass News: Why HMNY Stock Is Nosediving Today – Investorplace.com” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Helios And Matheson: MoviePass Temporarily Shuts Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.60 million. The Company’s services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications.

Tt International decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 7,788 shares to 25,625 valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro stake by 557,490 shares and now owns 1.47M shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

