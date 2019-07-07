Tt International Increased Its Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $11.76 Million; Interocean Capital Upped Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $7.26 Million as Share Price Rose

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 59,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05 million, up from 202,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT

Tt International increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 869.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 102,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, up from 11,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $129.79. About 665,186 shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss F by 17,458 shares to 26,561 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,252 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).