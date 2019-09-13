Tt International Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Increases Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 58,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 453,101 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.57 million, up from 394,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Tt International increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 477,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362.96 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 25,655 shares to 18,978 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 330,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,998 shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 49,749 shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $60.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,936 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).