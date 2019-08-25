Tt International Holds Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB); As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Share Value Rose, Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered by $9.00 Million Its Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales

Tt International increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 869.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 102,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 114,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, up from 11,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 2.27 million shares traded or 192.21% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 13,071 shares to 51,392 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 23,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,256 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Mgmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 35,199 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 27,884 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Nordea Investment has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc invested in 4,900 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 261,447 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com accumulated 28,367 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,490 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 56,035 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Street Corp owns 54,276 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 3,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Texas Yale Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.03% or 1,316 shares in its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 7,600 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.