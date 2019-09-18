Tt International Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted as Stock Declined; Selz Capital Upped Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stake by $1.68 Million; Shares Declined

Tt International increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 29,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 219,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57 million, up from 190,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 430,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 300,741 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc Com Class A by 87,918 shares to 88,100 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $175,363 activity. COLELLA SAMUEL D had bought 2,000 shares worth $21,480 on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $27,627 were bought by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31. The insider MERRIFIELD C ANN bought 8,000 shares worth $101,120.

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 250,000 shares to 50,215 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 11,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,399 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).