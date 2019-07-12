Tt International Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Increased by $768,456 as Valuation Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Raised Its Stake by $6.28 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 274.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 118,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 43,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 11.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU

Tt International increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 115,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 14.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 9,559 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 49,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,904 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Weiss Asset Management LP has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whitnell & Co reported 28,008 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt holds 0.22% or 8,500 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 389,724 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Inverness Counsel Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). B Riley Wealth Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 31,960 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Calamos Wealth Management Lc has 1.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 47,574 shares. Moreover, Investment House Ltd Company has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 215,500 shares. Fagan Assocs Incorporated stated it has 2.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgar Lomax Va owns 332,273 shares.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Corp by 1.98M shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $43.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 789,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962,261 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Associates has 59,361 shares. 34,500 are held by Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership. Decatur Mgmt reported 266,150 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.32% or 19,159 shares. Fenimore Asset invested in 0.03% or 5,943 shares. Cincinnati holds 1.43M shares or 4.74% of its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 297,440 shares. Strategic Fin Svcs owns 64,137 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 6.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 12,109 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Company invested in 80,000 shares or 7.75% of the stock. Clark Management reported 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hm Cap Lc invested in 19,578 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Friess Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 413,807 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.49M shares.

