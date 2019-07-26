Tt International Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased as Shares Rose; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by $92.91 Million

Tt International increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 210.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 70,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,228 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, up from 33,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $145.16. About 4.04 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 1.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374.15 million, down from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 1.04 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 8.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jennison Assoc Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19.07 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 17,943 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 8.58M shares stake. Dupont Capital Corp holds 0.42% or 165,780 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 109.04M shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.63% stake. Country Trust Bancshares invested in 1.89% or 382,550 shares. Central State Bank & reported 0.62% stake. Manikay Lc reported 908,842 shares. Fund Mngmt owns 7,746 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,487 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capital City Communications Fl invested in 13,237 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7,788 shares to 25,625 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 13,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,392 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Cl B (BRKB) by 64,063 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $448.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22M shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

