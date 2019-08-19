Tt International Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $768,456 as Market Value Rose; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Park Presidio Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $25.67 Million as Stock Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 43.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 264,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.24 million, down from 604,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $101.06. About 313,556 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10

Tt International increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 122,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41M, up from 115,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $137.8. About 6.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24,453 shares to 199,747 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,884 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & invested in 5.44% or 64,425 shares. 37,587 were accumulated by Horizon Investment Svcs Ltd Liability. Polaris Capital Lc stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Groesbeck Mngmt Nj reported 0.6% stake. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,979 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zacks Management owns 979,339 shares. Bp Public Limited Com reported 3.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Financial, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 68,949 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 27,236 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Seizert Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 62,262 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 1.64M shares. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 100,863 shares or 2.34% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi holds 37,623 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,840 shares stake. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Co reported 39,409 shares. 39,109 are held by Fjarde Ap. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 0.07% or 26,939 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisers Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 496 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability stated it has 33,108 shares. Profund Advisors Lc invested in 3,512 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 406,800 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 68,873 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Minneapolis Gp Limited Company has 350,834 shares for 4.77% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru holds 42,607 shares. Hanseatic Management Services, a New Mexico-based fund reported 5,307 shares.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67M for 24.06 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

