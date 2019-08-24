Tt International Has Trimmed Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding; Actuant (ATU)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Actuant Corp (ATU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 67 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 61 sold and decreased their positions in Actuant Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 62.39 million shares, down from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Actuant Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 50 Increased: 52 New Position: 15.

Tt International decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 6.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tt International sold 4,035 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Tt International holds 56,076 shares with $9.90 million value, down from 60,111 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $58.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.04M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Actuant Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant To Sell Engineered Components & Systems For $214.5M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation for 3.26 million shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 5.90 million shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.9% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 789,472 shares.

The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 194,215 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Elects 3 Independent Directors; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06 million for 29.18 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,050 was bought by MacLennan David.

