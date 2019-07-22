Tt International Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $768,456; Share Value Rose; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Valuation Rose While Stephens Has Lifted Holding by $1.76 Million

Tt International increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 115,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 48.99M shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 242.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 13,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,741 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 5,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $169.49. About 800,289 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.60 million activity. The insider Wallach Matthew J sold $1.41M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Limited stated it has 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Da Davidson & Company holds 0.01% or 5,520 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 37,216 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 2,580 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company accumulated 49,395 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,085 are owned by American Gru Inc. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 1,437 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.23% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 17,574 shares. Smithfield invested in 0.02% or 1,115 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.08% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset stated it has 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Etrade stated it has 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veeva Stock Will Help You Ignore the Trade War Tensions – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Veeva Systems Stock Soared 22.1% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Shopify vs. Veeva Systems – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Veeva Systems a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,365 shares to 62,631 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,793 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,051 shares to 184,256 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,625 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.