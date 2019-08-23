Tt International Has Raised Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake By $11.76 Million; TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL CO ASA ORDINARY SH (TGSNF) SI Decreased By 25.05%

Tt International increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 869.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tt International acquired 102,263 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Tt International holds 114,027 shares with $13.22 million value, up from 11,764 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $82.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $105.96. About 1.01M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA

TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL CO ASA ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) had a decrease of 25.05% in short interest. TGSNF’s SI was 155,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.05% from 207,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1556 days are for TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL CO ASA ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:TGSNF)’s short sellers to cover TGSNF’s short positions. It closed at $28.32 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data services and products to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The firm offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal core, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. It also provides geologic services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation studies and services that integrate seismic, well log, bio-stratigraphic, core, and other geoscientific data to support hydrocarbon exploration.

Tt International decreased Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 7,929 shares to 20,453 valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 7,788 shares and now owns 25,625 shares. Perspecta Inc was reduced too.

