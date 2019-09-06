Tt International Has Lowered Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $2.24 Million; Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Decreased Stake

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST

Tt International decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 18,884 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, down from 24,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $534.52. About 426,396 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,739 shares to 791,349 shares, valued at $130.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 20.65 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,830 are held by Torray. 175 are held by City. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 748 shares. Jag Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.59% stake. L S Advisors reported 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 13,748 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mariner Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 12,634 shares. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 110 shares. 233,822 are held by Hs Management Partners Limited Liability Company. First Eagle Inv Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hl Financial Service Ltd Co reported 0.23% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 20,584 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 64,771 are held by Raymond James Associates. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 5,050 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,017 are held by Laffer Invests. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Co owns 7,913 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 45 shares. Annex Advisory Serv reported 2,106 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 171,178 shares. Private Asset Management Inc invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 1.14% or 27,311 shares. 5,293 are owned by Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Incorporated. Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 0.97% or 2,339 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 2,048 shares. State Street stated it has 26.28 million shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 250,323 shares. Cypress Cap has invested 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coho Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mirador Capital Ptnrs Lp stated it has 4,939 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.66 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 335 shares to 935 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 31,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA).