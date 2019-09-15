Tt International Has Lowered Qep Res (QEP) Stake as Stock Declined; Lynch & Associates Increased Its J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $1.04 Million

Tt International decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 83.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 50,215 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 300,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 6.39M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,051 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 27,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fragasso Group invested in 32,777 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 2.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 160,715 shares. 165,583 are owned by Smith Salley And Associate. 2.04M are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Duncker Streett & invested 1.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regal Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.28% or 12,900 shares. Hilltop reported 0.79% stake. Dsc Advsr Lp owns 117,971 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winslow Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.61M shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 36,919 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 21,393 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 332,867 shares.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc by 21,811 shares to 44,820 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 11,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $133,950 activity. $52,500 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was bought by TRICE DAVID A. $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Grp Inc Inc reported 10,004 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Omers Administration Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 520,400 shares. Stifel Corp stated it has 28,060 shares. 15,723 were reported by Raymond James. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Shelton Capital Management accumulated 0.01% or 17,033 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 784,629 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 21.79 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 90,180 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 9.83 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 40,900 shares.