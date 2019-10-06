Tt International Has Lowered Global Pmts (GPN) Stake By $722,720; Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Shorts Up By 11.16%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) had an increase of 11.16% in short interest. NAT’s SI was 3.79M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.16% from 3.41M shares previously. With 1.07M avg volume, 4 days are for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s short sellers to cover NAT’s short positions. The stock increased 19.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 6.50M shares traded or 425.83% up from the average. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has declined 12.93% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NAT News: 16/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) – The 1st Quarter 2018 report – Dividend is a priority – Solid prospects; 27/04/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS TO PAY 1C DIVIDEND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 12; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS CONFIRMS SALE OF 2 VESSELS; 16/05/2018 – Nordic Amer Tankers Declares Dividend of 1c; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER – CONFIRM SALE OF TWO VESSELS, ADJUSTING FLEET FROM 33 TO 31 SUEZMAXES IN SHORT TERM; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on dividend; 27/04/2018 NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS SAYS DIV TO REMAIN PRIORITY; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on d

Tt International decreased Global Pmts Inc (GPN) stake by 22.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tt International sold 4,517 shares as Global Pmts Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 16.55%. The Tt International holds 15,936 shares with $2.55M value, down from 20,453 last quarter. Global Pmts Inc now has $47.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $160.84. About 1.25 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. The company has market cap of $375.70 million. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Strong market improvement for our Suezmax tankers. Insiders buy NAT stock. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Shortfall of Middle East oil supply. Some observations. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil tanker rates hit new records; NAT, FRO, DHT jump to multi-year highs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – A busy period and good prospects. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management owns 9,935 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Three Peaks Limited Liability Company holds 35,642 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 61,752 shares stake. Biltmore Wealth Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 2,157 shares. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 19,200 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 221,533 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Grp has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Peoples Finance Services owns 100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 234 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 659,655 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 121 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has 0.11% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Wexford Ltd Partnership owns 58,621 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Payments: Long-Term Growth Outlook Is Favorable – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Payments Continues To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments, TSYS merger wraps up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.