Tt International Has Lifted Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $977,976 as Market Value Rose; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Decreased Stake by $688,540

Tt International increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 32,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 921,442 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 3,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 95,936 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.12 million, down from 99,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.82. About 1.35M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Snow, Slush, Slow Downs In Northern Rockies – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Taps Mongeau For Board Seat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bottom line shines at Norfolk Southern – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern: A Perfect Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shippers Hammer Railroads With Lawsuits Over Fuel Surcharges – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.07M for 15.65 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,947 shares to 127,110 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calamos Strategic Totl Retn (CSQ) by 46,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 939,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Trust Com reported 11,587 shares. Strategy Asset Managers has 0.18% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 6,423 were reported by Gideon Capital Advsr. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Communication reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Boston Advsr Ltd reported 52,163 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.11% or 4,240 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 239,342 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc accumulated 2,147 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cincinnati Insurance has 1.41% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Carnegie Capital Asset Limited invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Td Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Blackhill Cap has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Anthem (ANTM) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WellCare to divest Missouri and Nebraska medicaid plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations: A Mispriced Stock With An Upside Of 81% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.