Tt International Has Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding; Muzinich & Company Decreased By $670,837 Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holding

Muzinich & Company decreased Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company analyzed 39,461 shares as Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC)'s stock declined 0.93%. The Muzinich & Company holds 755,310 shares with $13.46M value, down from 794,771 last quarter. Golub Cap Bdc Inc now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 380,990 shares traded or 135.68% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500.

Tt International increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 18.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tt International acquired 22,608 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)'s stock rose 5.29%. The Tt International holds 146,768 shares with $11.73M value, up from 124,160 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $44.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83 million shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc reported 0% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 375,787 shares. The Illinois-based Westwood Il has invested 3.11% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Federated Invsts Pa owns 191,250 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Lc holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 41,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 7,565 shares. Schroder Inv Management owns 355,908 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.52% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Int Grp Inc holds 210,012 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 36,622 are held by Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 12.76% above currents $76.01 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. The stock of The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Janney Capital initiated The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12.

More notable recent The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can The Progressive Corporation's (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Closes Merger with Golub Capital Investment Corporation – Yahoo Finance" on September 16, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Front Barnett Assocs Limited reported 0.03% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 3,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Frontier Inv Management reported 1.35 million shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 70,437 shares. Cap Associate holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 15,100 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont accumulated 434 shares or 0% of the stock. Homrich Berg accumulated 77,058 shares. 25,587 are held by Blair William Il. Muzinich And Inc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 755,310 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 25,377 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 83,327 shares. Cornerstone Cap reported 114,527 shares.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.40M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.