Tt International Has Lifted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $7.84 Million as Market Value Rose; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Dnb Asset Management As Lifted Holding

Tt International increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 210.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 70,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 104,228 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, up from 33,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 129 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 20,349 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96B, up from 20,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $348.63. About 403,672 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5,210 shares to 18,884 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,076 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs Llc has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Everett Harris & Ca holds 3.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.14 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 4.41 million shares. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 727,418 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,794 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Lc invested in 4,174 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 47,344 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 227,655 shares. Bb&T Limited has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 409,701 shares. 438,341 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Lp. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ativo Cap Management Lc owns 18,989 shares. Rbo And Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgestream Prtn Lp reported 9,023 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 5,900 shares to 73,800 shares, valued at $2.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,215 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).