Tt International Has Lifted Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $977,976; As Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Market Value Declined, Farmers National Bank Has Decreased Its Position

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 33,499 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 42,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 410,349 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “HAS ENGAGED WIDELY WITH ALL INVESTORS” AND EVEN THOUGH 1 OR 2 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED, MOST SUPPORT DECISION; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED IN LONDON, AMSTERDAM AND NEW YORK; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO EUR 6 BLN TO START IN MAY 2018

Tt International increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 32,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $240.99. About 148,908 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Guru Stocks Beating the Market – GuruFocus.com” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Dreaming of an Amazon Christmas – The Motley Fool” published on December 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unilever PLC (UL) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Facebook Cashes In – The Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever PLC 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,772 shares to 39,034 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 20,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.