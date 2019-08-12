Tt International Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $768,456; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shares Declined, Cipher Capital LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 25,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 45,278 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 70,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 167,037 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico

Tt International increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 122,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41M, up from 115,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 4.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Trust LP reported 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 88,035 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.20M shares. Axa has 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M Hldg Secs holds 214,288 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0% stake. New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Company reported 31,644 shares. 3,172 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.11% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 38,547 shares to 56,591 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

