Tt International Has Increased Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $977,976 as Stock Value Rose; Dalal Street Continues to Hold Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 12.49M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog

Tt International increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 32,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $259.07. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4,517 shares to 15,936 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 708,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,178 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra Corp.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.