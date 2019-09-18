Tt International Has Increased Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position by $20.59 Million; Share Price Rose; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Its Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stake by $533,757

Tt International increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 96.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 403,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 822,977 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.06 million, up from 419,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 485,873 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 11/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie; 07/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA FALL TO 31.3 MILLION TONNES IN FEB DOWN FROM 34.7 MLN TONNES IN JAN – PILBARA PORTS; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 25,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The institutional investor held 72,424 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 47,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 244,100 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 250,000 shares to 50,215 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 6,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,610 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

