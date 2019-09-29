Tt International Has Decreased Stake in Global Pmts (GPN) by $722,720; Verastem (VSTM) Shareholder Vanguard Group Lowered Holding by $1.19 Million

Tt International decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 15,936 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 20,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156.84. About 1.69 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Verastem Inc (VSTM) by 33.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.23% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Verastem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 613,496 shares traded. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has declined 80.05% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTM News: 21/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Scientific Data Supporting Immuno-Oncology Applications of Duvelisib & Defactinib at the 3rd Annual Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress; 08/03/2018 – Verastem Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – VERASTEM – EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TO FUND CURRENT OPER PLAN AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO H2 2018; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Verastem: FDA Target Action Date Is Oct. 5; 13/03/2018 – Verastem Expects to Have Sufficient Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments to Fund Operating Plan and Cap Expenditure Requirements Into the 2H of 2018; 04/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/03/2018 – Verastem Reports Year-End 2017 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – Verastem Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/04/2018 – VERASTEM INC VSTM.O – FDA TARGET ACTION DATE IS OCTOBER 5, 2018

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $483.07M for 24.35 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.44 EPS, down 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.52 actual EPS reported by Verastem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

