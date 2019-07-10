Tt International Has Decreased Its Stake in Ecolab (ECL) as Stock Price Rose; Archer Daniels Midland Co (Call) (ADM) Share Value Declined While Two Sigma Securities Has Upped Its Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Call) (ADM) by 120.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 30,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,100 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 25,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 3.23 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO; 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION

Tt International decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, down from 60,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.13. About 1.44 million shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. Felsinger Donald E also bought $2.51M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares. Another trade for 23,657 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Orrstown Fincl has 1.2% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gsa Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,935 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 212,786 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Cap Gru holds 0.07% or 7,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 2,678 are owned by Welch Grp. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 56,720 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hl Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ar Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.16% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Arete Wealth Ltd reported 12,143 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 0.73% or 7.42M shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 28,233 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. American Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 198,381 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 127,233 shares. The Georgia-based Stadion Money Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRL) by 4,824 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stifel Fincl reported 308,818 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 3.27% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Caledonia Invests Public Limited invested in 5.52% or 109,000 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,567 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corp has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). M reported 0.29% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nbt Fincl Bank N A holds 0.36% or 11,325 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 98,664 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru owns 48,620 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company holds 1.91% or 16,160 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp has 19,737 shares. 50,900 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.