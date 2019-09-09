Tt International Has Decreased Its Global Pmts (GPN) Holding by $1.08 Million; Leavell Investment Management Has Upped Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $1.03 Million; Stock Price Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone emerges as frontrunner to buy India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Acquires $1.8 Billion Canyon Industrial Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q ECONOMIC EPS 65C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – China fund sells Blackstone stake as Washington-Beijing tensions mount

Tt International decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 7,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 20,453 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 28,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 1.85 million shares traded or 28.36% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise owns 440,459 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 8.76M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 2,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Cap reported 9,740 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 468,762 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 155,000 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.15% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 18,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc stated it has 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The New York-based Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Keybank National Association Oh holds 17,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 78,300 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.22% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First Interstate Bank has 12,060 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.69% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Penbrook Mgmt Lc invested in 26,100 shares or 0.95% of the stock.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,002 shares to 26,884 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,391 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blackstone to Offer Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,568 shares to 122,170 shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philippe Laffont’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 13,720 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 328 shares. Dupont Management has 11,164 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 0.07% or 6.11 million shares. Menora Mivtachim has invested 1.7% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Voya Investment Management Llc holds 0.03% or 85,961 shares. At Commercial Bank invested in 0.34% or 20,384 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc reported 75,964 shares. Prescott Gp Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.57% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 20,400 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 40,560 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Management Inc invested in 159,274 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 16.94 million shares. Stellar Ltd Liability Corporation, a Arizona-based fund reported 28,494 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 26,515 shares.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $239.46M for 27.08 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.