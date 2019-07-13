Tt International Has Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Position By $710,160; Heritage-crystal Clean (HCCI) Sentiment Is 1.38

Heritage-crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 47 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 34 decreased and sold their holdings in Heritage-crystal Clean Inc. The funds in our database now own: 14.44 million shares, up from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Heritage-crystal Clean Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Tt International decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 6.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tt International sold 4,035 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Tt International holds 56,076 shares with $9.90M value, down from 60,111 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MacLennan David, worth $171,050 on Wednesday, March 6.

Tt International increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,568 shares to 122,170 valued at $14.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 102,263 shares and now owns 114,027 shares. Worldpay Inc was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Boenning & Scattergood. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id holds 99,269 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1,664 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 2.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 3,483 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Triangle Wealth Management owns 4,301 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Middleton And Ma holds 1.25% or 44,059 shares. Bright Rock Management Lc holds 2.01% or 34,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 32,000 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 8,091 were accumulated by Montecito National Bank. Mar Vista Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.77% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). California Public Employees Retirement reported 1.63M shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Motco reported 100 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for 1.21 million shares. Central Securities Corp owns 690,000 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 433,750 shares. The Wyoming-based Cannell Capital Llc has invested 1.25% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.53 million shares.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.17 million for 21.53 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized clients in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. The company has market cap of $617.45 million. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services and Oil Business. It has a 50.38 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services.