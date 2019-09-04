Tt International Has Cut Stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by $21.32 Million; Gofen & Glossberg Holding in Boeing (BA) Cut by $11.88 Million as Stock Declined

Tt International decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 789,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 962,261 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.53 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 6.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 2.45 million shares traded or 165.30% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 31,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 178,196 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.97M, down from 209,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $356.55. About 1.88M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,568 shares to 122,170 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.89 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9,461 shares to 494,519 shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Treas Acc Fd.

