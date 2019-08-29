Tt International Has Cut Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position By $2.24 Million; 1 Analysts Covering G4S plc (LON:GFS)

Among 4 analysts covering G4S PLC (LON:GFS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. G4S PLC has GBX 230 highest and GBX 195 lowest target. GBX 213.75’s average target is 25.33% above currents GBX 170.55 stock price. G4S PLC had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained G4S plc (LON:GFS) rating on Thursday, April 25. HSBC has “Hold” rating and GBX 230 target. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of G4S plc (LON:GFS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GFS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. See G4S plc (LON:GFS) latest ratings:

Tt International decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 21.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tt International sold 5,210 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Tt International holds 18,884 shares with $8.13M value, down from 24,094 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $48.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $527.2. About 72,934 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN

The stock increased 0.83% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 170.55. About 966,092 shares traded. G4S plc (LON:GFS) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company has market cap of 2.65 billion GBP. The firm offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems. It has a 65.6 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm offers cash solutions, such as outsourcing cash management services; consultancy services to central banks and commercial banks on overall cash management strategy and cash cycle efficiency; managing ATMs; cash management services; and secure transportation of cash.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, May 22.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -5.38% below currents $527.2 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 22. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $46000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.25 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.