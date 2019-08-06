Tt International Has Cut Its Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $1.61 Million as Valuation Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Holding Held by Proxima Capital Management Llc

Tt International decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 89,751 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 103,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 541,624 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 2.63M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.04 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,739 shares to 791,349 shares, valued at $130.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 3,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

