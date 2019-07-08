Tt International Has Cut Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $710,160; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Raised Its Position in Netapp (NTAP) by $769,350

Tt International decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, down from 60,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $197.03. About 23,112 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 466.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 11,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 407,734 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,952 shares to 9,465 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,270 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 34.93 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,330 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $288.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.