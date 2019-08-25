Tt International Has Cut Its Ecolab (ECL) Position by $710,160; Shares Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Gabelli Funds Has Cut by $20.52 Million Its Position

Tt International decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 56,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, down from 60,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.04M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 53,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 88,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64 million, down from 142,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peapack Gladstone Finance has invested 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Co holds 67,982 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 344,423 shares. Arvest Bancorp Trust Division accumulated 78,047 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Woodstock Corp has invested 1.8% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tru Company Of Vermont holds 61,513 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 1.12M shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 9,605 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 42 shares. Mcdonald Ca holds 749,111 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 188,472 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc owns 3.51% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 127,871 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 16,351 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,139 shares to 98,047 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.02% stake. Winfield Assocs, Ohio-based fund reported 2,705 shares. Senator Inv LP reported 4.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beaumont Financial Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 675 were reported by Kingfisher Capital Ltd. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Co holds 11,609 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 136,285 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.62% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Round Table Services Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Partners owns 973,925 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc owns 53,325 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 57,500 shares to 491,781 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.