Tt International Has Boosted Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN); Decatur Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by $2.67 Million

Tt International increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 4.87 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75 million, up from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 8.30M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – Times of India: Videocon loan case: CBI quizzes ICICI bank officials; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK GROSS NPA 8.84%; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY E; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 36,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 123,625 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, down from 159,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 8.10 million shares traded or 61.20% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7,929 shares to 20,453 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,953 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 16.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 16,966 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 1,620 shares. The Connecticut-based Essex Serv has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 52,113 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.38% or 36,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5.66 million shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr has invested 0.11% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.60M shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc owns 18,801 shares. Moreover, Barnett has 0.84% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.22% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 25,718 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 33,678 shares to 117,128 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).