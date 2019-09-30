Tt International Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $95.04 Million as Market Value Declined; Css Has Increased Its Position in Medicines Co (Call) (MDCO) by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose

Css Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (Call) (MDCO) by 117% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 53,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 24,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 2.45M shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 15/05/2018 – Medicines Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Genetic Medicines Platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Th; 24/04/2018 – REVOLUTION MEDICINES RAISES $56 MILLION SERIES B FINANCING; 27/04/2018 – U.S. DEPT. OF HHS – TREATMENT FOR SEIZURES THAT CANNOT BE STOPPED WITH CURRENT MEDICINES TO BE DEVELOPED UNDER AGREEMENT BETWEEN HHS & PRONIRAS CORP; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 27/03/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 08/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO. REACHES ENROLLMENT TARGET FOR ORION-10; 14/05/2018 – Beam Therapeutics Launched to Develop Harvard Base Editing Technology toward Precision Genetic Medicines

Tt International increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 477,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362.96 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Will Soar Above $200 – Investorplace.com” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Altaba’s Stock (Kind of) Crashed Today – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With Alibaba Stock, the Risks Simply Outweigh the Rewards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexinfintech Hldgs Ltd by 1.06 million shares to 5.37M shares, valued at $59.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 11,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,399 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why The Medicines Company Stock Soared Again on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, 683 Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.71% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 215,000 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 1.26 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 118,750 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability invested in 90,409 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 174 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 221,583 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 14,606 shares. Creative Planning owns 76,242 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 1,414 shares. Rock Springs Capital Lp invested 1.06% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 552,670 shares in its portfolio. American Century Cos holds 0% or 94,585 shares. Platinum Invest Management Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 46,813 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 1.76 million shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 470 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.26 million activity.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Call) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 5,800 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 27,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,737 shares, and cut its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc.