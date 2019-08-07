TT Electronics PLC (LON:TTG) Investors: Peel Hunt Maintains Buy Rating; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 399 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 288 sold and decreased positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 483.05 million shares, up from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in top ten positions decreased from 29 to 27 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 258 Increased: 305 New Position: 94.

Peel Hunt kept their Buy rating on shares of TT Electronics PLC (LON:TTG) in analysts note revealed to investors and clients on Wednesday, 7 August.

The stock increased 1.91% or GBX 4.23 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 225.23. About 35,364 shares traded. TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of 368.24 million GBP. It operates in four divisions: Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components, and Integrated Manufacturing Services. It has a 28.15 P/E ratio. The Transportation Sensing and Control segment develops sensors and control solutions, including gear position and pedal sensors, and fluid and emission sensors for automotive original equipment manufacturers and suppliers, including powertrain suppliers of automotive, such as passenger cars and trucks.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 3.18 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. holds 12.8% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for 8.07 million shares. Sloane Robinson Llp owns 258,200 shares or 12.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matthews International Capital Management Llc has 12.56% invested in the company for 3.68 million shares. The California-based Dalton Investments Llc has invested 11.85% in the stock. Cryder Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 947,675 shares.