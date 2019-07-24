TT Electronics PLC (LON:TTG) Investors: Jefferies International Keeps Buy Rating; Cls Investments Decreased Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding

Cls Investments Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 94.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 3,954 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 213 shares with $22,000 value, down from 4,167 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.87. About 1.22M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Today, Wednesday morning, TT Electronics PLC (LON:TTG) stock Buy was maintained by Analysts at Jefferies International in a report.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of 369.48 million GBP. It operates in four divisions: Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components, and Integrated Manufacturing Services. It has a 28.25 P/E ratio. The Transportation Sensing and Control segment develops sensors and control solutions, including gear position and pedal sensors, and fluid and emission sensors for automotive original equipment manufacturers and suppliers, including powertrain suppliers of automotive, such as passenger cars and trucks.

The stock decreased 1.31% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 226. About 44,442 shares traded. TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering TT Electronics PLC (LON:TTG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TT Electronics PLC has GBX 280 highest and GBX 250 lowest target. GBX 275’s average target is 21.68% above currents GBX 226 stock price. TT Electronics PLC had 12 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The stock of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Peel Hunt. The stock of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Berenberg.

Another recent and important TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Will TT Electronics plc’s (LON:TTG) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $106 target in Thursday, April 4 report.