TSR Inc. (TSRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

We are comparing TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.30 0.00 Park City Group Inc. 7 4.46 N/A 0.19 36.94

Table 1 highlights TSR Inc. and Park City Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TSR Inc. and Park City Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% Park City Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

TSR Inc.’s 1.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Park City Group Inc.’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TSR Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Park City Group Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Park City Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TSR Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TSR Inc. and Park City Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Park City Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Park City Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus price target and a 124.61% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of TSR Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.1% of Park City Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 56.44% of TSR Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7% of Park City Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. -1.81% -8.92% -3.81% -35.4% -20% 3.23% Park City Group Inc. -6.15% -11.92% -19.18% -24.84% -13.04% 15.08%

For the past year TSR Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Park City Group Inc.

Summary

Park City Group Inc. beats TSR Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.