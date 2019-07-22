TSR Inc. (TSRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.30 0.00 MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.62 N/A 0.32 28.21

Table 1 demonstrates TSR Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of TSR Inc. and MAM Software Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9%

Risk and Volatility

TSR Inc.’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MAM Software Group Inc.’s 0.24 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TSR Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MAM Software Group Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. TSR Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MAM Software Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.8% of TSR Inc. shares and 42.7% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares. 56.44% are TSR Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.3% of MAM Software Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. -1.81% -8.92% -3.81% -35.4% -20% 3.23% MAM Software Group Inc. -0.22% 6.13% 9.22% 14.65% 13.78% 13.92%

For the past year TSR Inc. was less bullish than MAM Software Group Inc.

Summary

MAM Software Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TSR Inc.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.