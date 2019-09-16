TSR Inc. (TSRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Both TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.30 0.00 Citrix Systems Inc. 98 4.18 N/A 3.52 26.75

Demonstrates TSR Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TSR Inc. and Citrix Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9%

Risk and Volatility

TSR Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. From a competition point of view, Citrix Systems Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TSR Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Citrix Systems Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. TSR Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citrix Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of TSR Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Citrix Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 56.44% of TSR Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Citrix Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. 0% -7.55% -11.87% -24.39% -16.88% -2.58% Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02%

For the past year TSR Inc. was less bearish than Citrix Systems Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Citrix Systems Inc. beats TSR Inc.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.