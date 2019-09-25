TSR, Inc. (TSRI) Reaches $3.47 Yearly Low; The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Go-Ahead Group The PLC (LON:GOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Go-Ahead Group The PLC has GBX 2290 highest and GBX 1548 lowest target. GBX 2130’s average target is 1.14% above currents GBX 2106 stock price. Go-Ahead Group The PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 2010 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 7. The stock of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2000 target in Monday, June 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by HSBC. See The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) latest ratings:

The stock of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.16 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.47 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.81 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $3.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $612,720 less. The stock increased 5.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 2,667 shares traded or 69.55% up from the average. TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) has declined 16.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.88% the S&P500.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company has market cap of $6.81 million. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its clients in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as clients in the financial services business.

Investors sentiment increased to 5 in Q2 2019. Its up 4.75, from 0.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold TSR, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 361,484 shares or 100.74% more from 180,074 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 5 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI). Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI). 23,470 are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 70,579 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6,063 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 175 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 104 shares.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company has market cap of 908.95 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. It has a 15.43 P/E ratio. The firm also offers rail replacement and other contracted services.

The stock increased 0.19% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2106. About 60,156 shares traded. The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

