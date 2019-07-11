TSR Inc. (TSRI) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Comparing side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.30 0.00 Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 10.38 N/A -0.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see TSR Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TSR Inc. Its rival Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. TSR Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TSR Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 71.4% respectively. About 56.44% of TSR Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. -1.81% -8.92% -3.81% -35.4% -20% 3.23% Tenable Holdings Inc. 4.2% -10.12% 0.24% -1.47% 0% 29.7%

For the past year TSR Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Summary

Tenable Holdings Inc. beats TSR Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.